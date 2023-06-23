McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2,076.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.