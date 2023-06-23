McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.29.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

