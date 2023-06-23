McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.