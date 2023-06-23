McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

