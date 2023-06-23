MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 2202326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.

About MediaZest

(Get Rating)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.