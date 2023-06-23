Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

