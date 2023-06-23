Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $284.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

