Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

