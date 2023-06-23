MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

