Mizuho Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.30.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

