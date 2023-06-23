Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $66.47 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.82%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.