Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
MSD stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
