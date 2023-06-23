Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.62 and last traded at $103.06. 73,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 230,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.98.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

