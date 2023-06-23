National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 300.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.73% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

