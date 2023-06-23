National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,704 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

