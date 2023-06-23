National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 286,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,176,000 after buying an additional 122,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.