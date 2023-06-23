National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

