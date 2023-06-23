National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 772,647 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $121,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

