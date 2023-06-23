National Bank of Canada FI Sells 268,296 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 268,296 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1,315.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 167.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 699,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $64,954,000 after buying an additional 437,596 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock worth $676,031,097. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

ORCL opened at $120.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $325.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.