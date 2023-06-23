NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NKE opened at $110.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

