Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.95 ($0.50), with a volume of 39864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.51).

Novacyt Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £26.70 million, a PE ratio of -121.94 and a beta of -2.22.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

