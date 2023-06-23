NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.