Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

