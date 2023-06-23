Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

