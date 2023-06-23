Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

