Old Port Advisors Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

