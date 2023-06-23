Old Port Advisors Sells 388 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.41 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

