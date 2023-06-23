Old Port Advisors Sells 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $377.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.07 and a 200 day moving average of $365.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

