Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

OTIS stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $66,812,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.