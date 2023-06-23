Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 28th

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VIRS opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
About Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF
The Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LifeSci BioThreat Strategy index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US companies whose products or services address biological threats to human health. VIRS was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.
