Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 28th

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ODDS opened at $20.37 on Friday. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $814,664.00, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

