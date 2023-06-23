Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Plans Dividend of $0.37

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3704 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICOW opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

