Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5796 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 80,896 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

