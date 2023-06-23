Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on June 28th

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1911 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 55,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.