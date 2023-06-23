Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:CALF)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,488,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

