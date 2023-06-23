Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.26 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

