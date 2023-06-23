Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

D opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.