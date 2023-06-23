Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 682,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 144,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $89,816,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 88,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

