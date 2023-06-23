Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $174.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.