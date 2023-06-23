Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

