Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

