Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

