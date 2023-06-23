Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 323 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

