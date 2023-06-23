Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 538 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

