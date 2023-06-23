Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 676 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

