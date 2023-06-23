Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

