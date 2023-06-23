Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $15.20 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 3.5 %

PSHG opened at $0.75 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 2,606.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.00% of Performance Shipping worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Performance Shipping

