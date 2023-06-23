Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $139,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $284.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day moving average of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

