Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.