Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $65,561.79

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Polymath has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $109.45 million and approximately $65,561.79 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1185773 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $87,540.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

